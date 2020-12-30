Essa Lab National Tennis C’ships from January 7

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The 9th edition of Essa Lab National Tennis Championships for Seniors & Juniors will be held from January 7-13 at Modern Club.
The national events to be played are for juniors 18 (singles & doubles), boys 14 (singles & doubles), boys/girls under-10 (singles & doubles, and seniors 55 (doubles).
The local events will be for wheelchair tennis men’s singles and beach tennis men’s singles & doubles, and ladies senior 45 doubles.