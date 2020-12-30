BOP chief opens Islamic banking branch in Peshawar

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab Islamic Banking Group has extended its network by inaugurating its 100th Taqwa Islamic Banking branch at Nasir Bagh Peshawar.

The branch will facilitate individuals, business community, and traders of the vicinity in conducting their day to day banking operations including deposit account opening, Riba Free Certificate issuance, Foreign Remittances, Financing arrangements, conducting transactions of Local and International trade business at competitive business terms in Shariah Compliant manners. The branch was inaugurated by Mr. Zafar Masud (President & CEO - The Bank of Punjab). The event was attended by various executive personalities, representatives of business community and management team of The BOP. ***