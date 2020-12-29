close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

Girl raped in Okara

OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2020

OKARA: A girl was raped at 39/3R village on Monday. The daughter of Abid Ali was working in a field when accused Akhtar Masih came there and allegedly raped her. Meanwhile, the wife of Ghulam Abbas was allegedly abducted by six accused, including Ilyas, Muhammad Afzaal, Mehboob and Imran, at 33/2R village.

