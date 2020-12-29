Girl raped in Okara

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

OKARA: A girl was raped at 39/3R village on Monday. The daughter of Abid Ali was working in a field when accused Akhtar Masih came there and allegedly raped her. Meanwhile, the wife of Ghulam Abbas was allegedly abducted by six accused, including Ilyas, Muhammad Afzaal, Mehboob and Imran, at 33/2R village.