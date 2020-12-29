Minor girl found murdered after assault

LAHORE: A seven-year-old missing girl was found murdered after being assaulted in the Sundar area here on Monday.

Her body was recovered from a drain near her house. The victim identified as 'A' went missing on Sunday. Her family searched for her in nearby areas including her relatives’ houses.

Two suspects including her cousin pretended to be searching for the victim along with the family. A relative of the victim said the victim was last seen with her cousin Rizwan Yousaf. She had gone to the house of her relative. The suspect lured her to a deserted place on promise of giving her ten rupees.

In nearby fields, Rizwan and his accomplice allegedly strangled her before subjecting her to sexual assault.

The victim’s family pressurised Rizwan to let them know the whereabouts of the victim. However, he had expressed ignorance.

The next day when the family members could not find her despite the whole night, they again threatened him that they were going to a make a call to police. The suspect revealed that his friend had threatened him to murder him if he did not bring his cousin to him.

On his revelation, the family members and people of the area reached a pond and spotted the victim’s body in the pond and informed the police. A rescue team, Punjab Forensic Science Agency and police teams reached the spot and removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

They took prime suspect Rizwan Yousaf and his accomplice Allah Ditta in custody. DIG Investigations Shariq Jamal while speaking to the media in his office said the suspects will meet their fate according to law for this gruesome crime.