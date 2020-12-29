MQM will not abandon PTI, claims Ali Haider Zaidi

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz are spoiled children using the money earned by the corruption of their fathers.

Talking to the media during visits to Sukkur, Shikarpur and Jacobabad, he said the PTI is also concerned over the census figures of Karachi. Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to review the census issue and added the census problem could be addressed by using technological solutions. The minister said complaints of the coalition partner are part of politics. He said that since now the MQM is headed by Karachi based leadership rather than that from London, the party will not end its alliance with the PTI.

He said the government was trying to bridge the gap between the Federation and Sindh. He said the problems of Sindh are due to 15 years of PPP’s misrule. Currently, the biggest problem in Sindh is that of law and order, which is alarming in Shikarpur. He said that he had asked IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mehar to take measures to restore peace in Shikarpur. He said action should be taken against criminals accused in the report of former SSP Shikarpur Dr. Rizwan.

Zaidi advised the opposition to submit resignations of its members with the speaker but they will not do so. No matter what they do, there will be no deal and no one will get the NRO. About the PDM, Zaidi said all the opponents of the past have come together to form the Pakistan Dacoit Movement. The alliance comprises those who did nothing for the country but only indulged in corruption to enrich themselves. He said Nawaz Sharif has now become another Altaf Hussain.

He said that Imran Khan advocated and highlighted the Kashmir issue better than the PML-N and PPP governments and the world recognized Imran’s stance. He expressed the confidence that the PTI will sweep the 2023 elections with a huge majority from all over the country, including Sindh. He said he had come to Jacobabad to condole with the family Shareef Khan Buledi.