Tue Dec 29, 2020
Students in Peshawar demand change in admission criteria

PESHAWAR: The students aspiring for admission to the medical and dental colleges on Monday staged a protest to demand a change in paper marking criteria for admission to professional colleges.

Led by Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan, they gathered at the Peshawar Press Club on along with their parents to highlight the demand. Speaking on the occasion, the students said the second year examination was not conducted this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said admissions were made in major universities on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in the first year examination. The speakers suggested that the marks obtained by the students in the first year examination should be considered while giving them admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the professional colleges. Making another demand, they said that no marks were deducted from the students in other parts of the country who appeared in the examination to improve their division.

