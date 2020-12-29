Martyred soldier buried with full honours in Hafizabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: Soldier Faisal Abbas, who was martyred by the firing of terrorists at Balochistan, was buried at his ancestral graveyard at Lalke village on Monday. A large number of people of the area and the army officers participated in his funeral. Later, he was buried with full military honours. Faisal was unmarried and had four sisters and three brothers. He had joined the army about six years ago.