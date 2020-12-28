‘Strict monitoring of commodities being ensured’

MULTAN: South Punjab Housing Secretary Liaqat Ali Chattha said that availability of commodities on government rates was being ensured.

He said that they were continuously reviewing the prices of flour, vegetables and fruits. The secretary expressed these views during visit to Vegetable Market and Sahulat Bazaar at DG Khan on Sunday. He said that strict monitoring of commodities including vegetables was being made. He said that steps were being taken on war footing regarding clean drinking water facilities in the South Punjab. The construction of 100,000 toilets would help resolve the health issues in backward areas of this region. The new era about uplift projects at all districts and tehsils of the South Punjab had been started and all arrangements were finalised in this regard, he added. The monitoring at markets and Sahulat Bazaars would be continued in future as well, the secretary added.

‘Special focus on digitalisation to facilitate citizens’: Local government Director Farooq Ahmed Dogar said that special focus was being paid on digitalisation system to facilitate citizens about issuance of birth and death certificates.

While talking here on Sunday, newly posted Director Local Government Farooq Dogar said that the provincial government initiative to replace manual system by digitalisation was continued with rapid pace. He said that there were many issues in the manual system and latest technology would address all the issues. The latest system was directly connected with Nadra, he added.

Dogar said that they had conducted training of Secretaries Union Councils to aware them about digitalisation process. He said that the manual system was also still existed to keep the record safe. The LG director said that the citizens’ complaints about delay in issuance of birth certificates and others would be resolved and citizens could visit his office regarding any complaint. Dogar informed that the work on 75 uplift schemes under sustainable goals was continued at a cost of Rs 416.695 million from which 40 schemes had been completed while work on rest of the schemes was also underway.

Similarly, Rs 126 million funds were being spent on 24 ongoing projects under community development programme from which seven schemes completed up till now, he added.

He said that strict monitoring of local government projects was being ensured for quality work and timely completion of these schemes.

Six criminals held during search operation: The joint task team (JTT) arrested six law violators during house-to-house search operation launched here on Sunday.

Reportedly, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through Basti Jubail, Basti Jatlaywali, Mauza Khaki, Basti Muharan, Mauza Rukan Hatti and suburban areas respectively in premises of City and Sadar Shujabad police stations. The police teams combed the areas and targeted dozens of houses and made biometric identification of 55 people. The JTT teams also arrested six criminals and recovered four rifles, two pistols and rounds during the search operation. Separate cases had been registered against the criminals.

Online training concludes: A two-day online training workshop organised by a local NGO concluded here on Sunday.

It was aimed at making capacity building of journalists with exposing them to modern tools and techniques being widely operated across the globe.

A large number of journalists hailing from both print and electronic media organisations participated to attend brief lectures given by Waqar Gilani, the master trainer who shared media laws and ethics, rights and responsibilities of journalists.

He said while the virus had disrupted society, journalist community similar to health experts had had to put up a constant struggle to present their findings accurately without compromising given SOPs even to minimum level.

It was also shared brief use of digital tools to enhance journalism skills to survive financially amid ongoing phase of the pandemic.

Inferior quality artificial insemination playing havoc with livestock sector: Unapproved and inferior quality semen is big hurdle in way of production and growth of livestock sector which not only affect milk production but also the availability of bumper meat.

Animals were handsome source of bread and butter for the farmers, especially hailing from the South Punjab. Similarly, cattle rearing had potential to address issue of poverty alleviation. However, unregistered artificial semen companies and non-qualified technicians were playing havoc with lives of the cattle and damaging peasants economically in the South Punjab. According to official sources, the cattle farmers should avail services of qualified artificial insemination service providers only. However, inferior quality insemination caused irrecoverable loss to cattle. Official sources told that additional directors and deputy directors of the Livestock Department had been entrusted authorities to check the working breeding services providers in their respective districts.

Pakistan was fortunate to be the home of some of the finest breeds of livestock as compared with other regional countries.

There were two buffalo breeds namely, Kundi and Nili Ravi, and eight discrete breeds of cattle.

Similarly, there were 28 breeds of the sheep and more than 20 breeds of goats recognised in the country.

Sahiwal cow was considered as the best breed in Pakistan and globally. The sources informed despite having indigenous potential of livestock sector for national growth and poverty alleviation. The unit production of our livestock had been lesser than actual potential due to the variety of reasons including market distortions, nutrition, management, extension services and indiscriminate use of genetic resources for breed improvement.

The duration of training varies from one week to three months in the so-called institutes but public sector was imparting training of two year duration.

This resulted into a crop of untrained and unskilled artificial inseminations services providers which aggravated the situation through damaging the reproductive system of the breeding animals.

When contacted, Livestock Deputy Director Dr Jamshed Akhtar informed that the Livestock Department was taking strict action against unregistered and non-qualified service providers.

He urged farmers to check semen-straw for verification of bull’s record and inspection of its DNA. With the help of this record, it would be very easy to discourage inferior quality semen, he added.