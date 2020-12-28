Polio drive to begin in Sargodha from Jan 11

SARGODHA: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rai Samiullah Sunday said the health department will launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from January 11.

Talking to reporters, he said 1,397,532 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district by 420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams. He said 3,694 staffers would participate in the drive and anti-polio teams would also visit bus stands and railway stations to make the drive a success.