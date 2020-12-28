Polio drive to begin in Sargodha from Jan 11

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Rai Samiullah Sunday said the health department will launch a three-day anti-polio campaign in the district from January 11.
Talking to reporters, he said 1,397,532 children would be administered anti-polio drops in the district by 420 mobile teams, 198 fixed and 81 transit teams. He said 3,694 staffers would participate in the drive and anti-polio teams would also visit bus stands and railway stations to make the drive a success.