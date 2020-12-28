Harsh weather: vegetable prices go up

LAHORE:With harsh weather conditions, prices of majority of seasonal vegetables slightly increased this week. However, the issue of overcharging persisted.

The price of chicken meat has reduced, but the rate of eggs has reached Rs204 per dozen. The price of chicken meat for live bird has reduced by Rs27 and Rs181 per kg while it is sold at Rs190 per kg and meat at Rs262 per kg and sold at Rs300 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at 35 to 37 per kg, B-Grade Rs30 to 32 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs120 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, and C-grade at Rs75 to 80 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs275 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, garlic Chinese increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.Ginger Thai price was declined by Rs310 per kg, fixed at Rs330 to 340 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg.Cucumber farm was gained by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.Brinjal price was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Bitter gourd was reduced by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs63 to 69 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Spinach farm gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, and local variety gained by Rs3 per kg, was fixed at 30 to 32 per kg, both sold at Rs40 per kg.

Zucchini farm was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and Zucchini long was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.Pumpkin was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Ladyfinger was further gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs195 to 202 per kg, not sold.Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs 83 to 86 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 160 per kg. Price of cauliflower was fixed at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs 28 to 30 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

The price of pea was reduced by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, not available, carrot local was fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs upto 30 to 50 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 15 to 20 per bundle, sold at Rs 30 per bundle.Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs 12 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs upto 60 per kg.Turnip was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 40 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs 22 to 24 per kg, sold upto Rs 20 to 30 per kg.Beetroot was fixed at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.Mongray was gained by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Mustard leaves were fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg. Sweet Potato was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold up to Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs 13 per kg, fixed at Rs 58 to 130 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 130 to 180 per kg.The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 76 to 79 per dozen, sold at Rs 140 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs 50 to 60 per dozen. Papaya was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 160 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 14 to 15 per piece, sold 10 to 15 per piece.Grapes gola fixed at Rs 160 to 165 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs 250 per kg.