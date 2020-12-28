Pervez Khattak sees PDM break-up

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was going through an internal crisis and was headed for a break-up soon.

“There are serious differences over the issue of resignations from the assemblies and sit-in politics among the parties which are part of the PDM,” he said while speaking at two functions here at Manki Shareef and Rashakai areas of the Nowshera district.

The National Assembly Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Dr Imran Khattak, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for provincial assembly constituency PK-63 by-poll, Mian Umar Kakakhel, and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman by not taking part in the Pakistan People’s Party main event for its late chairperson Benazir Bhutto had expressed his resentment at the latter.

He believed that the 11 parties, which were part of the PDM, would take part actively in the by-elections and the balloting for Senate.

The defence minister was sure that the PTI government would complete its term in office under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The PDM should wait for the 2023 general election,” he advised the opposition.

Pervez Khattak said the PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was facing a revolt in his own party because of his narrative which, he said was, against the state and its institutions.

The defence minister said the JUI chief had expelled four leaders from his party only because they exercised their right to free expression of views. He believed the action against party’s four leaders had put under question the democratic credentials of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Pervez Khattak came down hard on the PDM politics of agitation and said it was in fact facilitating those foreign powers which were looking for excuses to harm Pakistan.

He thanked the people of his home district for electing him and his other family members to the assemblies, thus giving them a chance to serve them and the Nowshera district.