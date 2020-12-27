3 more corona patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Three more corona patients died on Saturday which raised the total death toll to 335 in the district since March this year.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said that active cases in Faisalabad had reached 418 while 6,184 patients had so far recovered. He said that 87 corona tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad and out of them, six persons tested positive.

Road projects: The Divisional Sugar Cane Development Cess Committee Saturday approved the construction, repair and rehabilitation of four roads in the whole division with Rs 60 million from cess funds.

It was approved during a meeting of the Sugar Cane Development Cess Committee held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan. Director Development Dr Naveed Iftikhar briefed the meeting on the technical status of the schemes and the status of available funds. The meeting was told that in the sugar mills area of district Toba Tek Singh with the cost of 12.143 million rehabilitation/ improvement of Toba Shorkot Road Al Halal chowk to Shahbaz chowk, in the District Jhang with cost of Rs 5.109 million rehabilitation of road from Jhang Gojra Road Kot Lakhnana to Abadi chindiwala, Rs 5.321 million will be spent on the rehabilitation of road from Basti Islam to Qatalpur Road upto district boundary and in district Faisalabad widening/improvement of a road from chak Jhumra Shahkot Road to Chak 156/RB will be reapiared, and a road at 148 RB Sona Toba would be completed.

The commissioner directed that after the approval of the roads, all the departmental progress for the commencement of construction work on the projects should be completed as soon as possible. He said the construction process of the roads would be transparent.

He said he himself would visit the sites to review the development progress at some points.

Bidding process at vegetables markets being monitored: DC: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday said the bidding process in the vegetable markets is being monitored continuously to pass benefits of reduced prices of vegetables to consumers.

The DC visited vegetable Market Sadhar and inspected the onion bidding process. He visited various sheds and checked the bidding procedure and also checked the record of supply of vegetables and fruit.

He urged the Assistant commissioners (ACs) to be present during the bidding process in the vegetable markets and ensure that the fruits of reduction in quotas are reaped by the common man. He also reviewed the cleanliness situation in the vegetable markets while directed to implementation of Corona SOPs in letter and spirit. He checked the security arrangements in the vegetable market and directed to make them more strengthened.

RS20.64M APPROVED FOR 611 EMPLOYEES: The District Benevolent Fund Board Saturday approved the provision of Rs 20.64 million tfor 611 applications of non gazetted government employees with regard to monthly grant, funeral, marriage and educational scholarship cases. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters/Secretary Muhammad Khalid and was attended by Superintendent Tariq Mahmood, Deputy Director Finance Education Mian Muhammad Afzal, Deputy Director Finance Health Muhammad Basharat, Habib-ur-Rehman, Ghulam Hussain and other members.

The applications of non-gazetted employees of various departments were reviewed and during the meeting, in 40 cases of monthly grant of widows of government employees, Rs 1.35 million were approved while 10 million was approved for 336 applicants of marriage grant, Rs 6.8 million was approved for 227 applications of funeral grant and Rs 0.5 million was approved for 38 cases of educational scholarship of children of non gazetted employees.

HOARDER ARRESTED: Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Syed Ayub Bukhari raided a godown in Shadab Chowk, Jhang Road, and found 200 bags of government subsidised flour stored there. Assistant Food Controller dispatched a case to police against the owner of the store.