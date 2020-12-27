Key GCC summit convened by Saudi king next month in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz has convened summit meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh. The meeting will be held next month on January 5. The heads of states of the GCC gathering will be highly significant in the backdrop of recent recognition of Israel by two important members of the Council namely United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain while other related developments are also taking place. The sources are of the view that the showing up of Qatar in the summit will be viewed with fair amount of interest since Doha was facing severing of ties by the major Arab countries in recent years. In the meanwhile, strong indications have been given by the sources that Oman is yet another important member of the GCC that would accord recognition to Israel before the summit. Interestingly, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, who seldom goes abroad and parries limelight, has been among the first heads of states with extending invitation for the summit by the King. Ruler of Dubai and vice president of the UAE Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al-Makhtoum has also been invited for the heads of the states meeting. The GCC has entered fifth decade of its creation and it has been playing an active role solidifying unity among the member countries. The GCC will also discuss the efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in the region that has created havoc. The sources pointed out that Pakistan would also be taking keen interest in the outcome of the summit since it considers part of the extended neighbourhood of the Gulf.