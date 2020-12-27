Expulsion from JUI-F: Gul Naseeb says decision hasty

CHAKDARA: Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, who was expelled from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI)-Fazl recently, said on Saturday that he came to know about his expulsion from the party through the mainstream media and the social media.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said that he had not received anything in writing about his expulsion from the party, saying that he did not believe in the hearsay.

However, he added that he was neither served a show-cause notice nor given the chance to present his point of view. “The decision to expel us from the party was made in haste, which is unjust and unconstitutional,” he argued.

He maintained that he would neither quit the JUI nor form his own faction rather he would stay within the party and raise voice for reforms. The Maulana said that he was neither in favour of dynastic politics nor did the JUI constitution have any such provision.

However, he said that a meeting to be chaired by Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani would take place in Islamabad on December 29 wherein they would decide about the future line of action.

Maulana Gul Naseeb pointed out that as per the party’s constitution, taking action against a member of the executive committee should be brought on the agenda of the legislative council.

Explain the procedure for expelling a member from the party, he argued that the decision about expelling a member from the party was supposed to be made by the provincial or district organizations and the appeal could be moved before the central unit of the party.

It may be mentioned that the JUI recently expelled four senior party leaders, including former chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani, former senator Hafiz Hussain Ahamd both hailing from Balochistan, Maulana Gul Naseeb and Maulana Shujaul Mulk belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The action was taken against the four party leaders after they were accused of deviating from the party policy.