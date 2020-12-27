Wall-chalking removed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: As part of Clean and Green Peshawar initiative, the district administration on Saturday removed wall-chalking at several public places, including boundary-walls, sidewalks, main roads and flyovers.

A communique said that the administration officials visited their areas of jurisdiction and launched a crackdown to erase wall chalking.

Under the supervision of AC (City) Dr Ehtashamul Haq, a comprehensive drive was carried out in the interior city, University and Jamrud roads. AC (Mattani) Rizwana Dar discouraged wall chalking alongside the main roads and inner streets of Pishtakhara. Additional ACs Habibullah and Kashif Jan supervised the operations at parks and public buildings of Hayatabad and GT Road, respectively.