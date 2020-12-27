Rawalpindi drivers becoming selfish

Some drivers in Rawalpindi city think they can park their car wherever they please. Without taking into consideration the point, it is both unlawful or even an unsafe place to park. I have seen cars parked in front of the main gates of residential buildings, at bus stops, and pedestrian crossings.

“This act of wrong parking is just another example of selfish and inconsiderate behaviour that has become very symbolic of the way Pindiites are and the way they treat others these days. It is very sad, but it would appear that it is a case of every person for himself or herself and damn the rest of you,” says Noorul Hasan.

“This display of selfish and irresponsible parking tends to be associated more with specific types of vehicles. The deliveryman in his vehicle for example will pull up wherever he pleases regardless of the fact that it is probably blocking an entrance or restricting the movement of pedestrians,” says Haider Javed.

“Think of the drivers who park their vehicles at a hospital in a selfish way without considering parking in a place such as this can not only be irksome but also hazardous bearing in mind the fact that patients and ambulances etc. need to get around. They do not really take into view that,” says Qasim Naqvi.

“I have seen parking on the pavement, to the point that you have to walk on the road to get ahead. Do not forget that parking on the pavement likewise requires driving upon it, which is illegal for good reasons because it can kill people. This does threaten pedestrians; it also damages the pavement, creating a walking hazard. Nobody has the legal right to park a car on a road or pavement in the city,” says Sibtain Ali.

“In principle, every car driving or parking on the pavement is committing an offense irrespective of location. How do police monitor it, I just can't. There are simply too many cars on the road in the city and the police system cannot deal with it. New residential roads are even narrower than those built long ago. This is the result of trying to build up as many houses into as small an area as possible,” says Imran Jafari.

“People are unbelievably selfish these days and the worst kind are those that appear to be seemingly caring with good manners. To my mind, these are the real offenders and they really do think that they can park where the hell they like without retaliation,” says Shujaat Abbas

Moazzam Raza says, “Next time you're out and looking for a parking space just think; is it legal, is it safe, and is it the place where I'm about to park likely to inconvenience someone.”