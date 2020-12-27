Police recover 50 tola gold, Rs1.2m

Islamabad: Kohsar police and Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have recovered 50 tola gold, Rs1.28 million and weapons from the accused involved in a dacoity at jewelry shop in Super Market, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to details, unidentified persons looted 400 tola gold and Rs4 million from Honey Jewelers situated in Super Market, sector F-6 on November 23, 2020. Following this incident, Kohsar police registered the case on the complaint of Sheikh Muhammad Fareed.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed SP (City) Omer Khan to trace the culprits. He constituted special team under supervision of ASP Ayesha Gul which included SHO Asjad Mehmud, Sub-Inspector Kamal Khan and others.

This team succeeded to arrest two persons identified as Sadaqat Shah and Adeel involved in this dacoity and recovered weapons as well as ammunition from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to commit dacoity along with their accomplices. It has been also revealed that father of accused Adeel is security guard at Honey Jeweler shop while the accused is also an employee at Taba Jewelry shop in Super Market.

After investigation from accused, police team succeeded to recover 50 tola gold and Rs880,000 from them. A team constituted by SP (City) Omer Khan under supervision of ASP Ayesha Gul including SHO Kohsar Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq, ASIs Khalid Mehmud, Muhammad Riaz, Head Constable Alamdar Hussain, Constables Mohsin Rabbani, Yasir and Aitezaz arrested third accused Zameen Gul s/o Muhammad Gul and recovered Rs400,000, vehicle used in this crime and weapon from him.

Further investigation is underway and police is hopeful to arrest their other accomplices. IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) have appreciated this performance of Kohsar police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.