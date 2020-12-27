Dropped chances helped Kiwis come out of pressure: Shaheen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-55), who emerged the most successful bowler on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, rued missed chances that could have helped the visitors restrain the hosts from progress.

In a post-match media talk, Shaheen said that the fielders had to take catches to keep opponents under pressure.

“Fielders have to support bowlers to keep New Zealand batsmen under pressure. Sadly that did not happen on the opening day. We dropped too many catches which helped New Zealand come out of early pressure.”

Pakistani fielders dropped three catches besides failing to use DRS when Kane Williamson looked out on Shaheen’s full-length delivery.

Earlier, at the outset of his innings, Kiwis captain was dropped at slips by Shan Masood. Williamson was also dropped by Haris Sohail later in the day at slips. Mohammad Abbas also floored easy catch of Henry Nicholls of Naseem Shah.

Four dropped catches, however, pegged the visitors back and helped New Zealand attain a comfortable position at the end of the day.

“Hopefully, we would try not to repeat these mistakes going into the second day today (Sunday). We still have a chance to fight back as the second new ball is still young. What we need is to get early wickets and put pressure on New Zealand batsmen. That is very much possible,” Shaheen said.

He hoped his partner would also make maximum efforts to keep Pakistan in the match.

“Every bowler bowled well. We have to make extra efforts Sunday to get early wickets by putting pressure on both ends. When you put pressure from both ends you start getting rewards and that is what we are looking at.”

Mohammad Abbas also spoke to the media, saying that he should have been among the wicket-takers. “Though I bowled well in patches, I failed to grab wickets. I know I have to be more attacking to help Shaheen from the other end. Naseem Shah bowled well and we hope to make the best use of the available conditions and get early wickets with the new ball Sunday.”

Abbas said he was looking forward to keeping New Zealand under pressure right from the start Sunday. “We still have the chance to bowl out New Zealand early on the second day.”