Maryam’s emotional birthday wishes for Nawaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz sent birthday wishes to his father in an emotional tweet here on Friday.
In the tweet, she said “I am your daughter and a follower of your political ideology and insight. It is a great honor and responsibility to be your daughter and as a daughter and a party worker, I pray Allah (SWT) to always keeps your shadow over Pakistan and all of us.”
Meanwhile, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif celebrated his 71th birthday in London here on Friday. PML-N workers also organised cake-cutting ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of their leader across the country.