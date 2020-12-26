Maryam’s emotional birthday wishes for Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz sent birthday wishes to his father in an emotional tweet here on Friday.

In the tweet, she said “I am your daughter and a follower of your political ideology and insight. It is a great honor and responsibility to be your daughter and as a daughter and a party worker, I pray Allah (SWT) to always keeps your shadow over Pakistan and all of us.”

Meanwhile, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif celebrated his 71th birthday in London here on Friday. PML-N workers also organised cake-cutting ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of their leader across the country.