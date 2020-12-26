close
Sat Dec 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent  
December 26, 2020

Maryam’s emotional birthday wishes for Nawaz

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent  
December 26, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz sent birthday wishes to his father in an emotional tweet here on Friday.

In the tweet, she said “I am your daughter and a follower of your political ideology and insight. It is a great honor and responsibility to be your daughter and as a daughter and a party worker, I pray Allah (SWT) to always keeps your shadow over Pakistan and all of us.”

Meanwhile, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif celebrated his 71th birthday in London here on Friday. PML-N workers also organised cake-cutting ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of their leader across the country.

Latest News

More From Top Story