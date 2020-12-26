Irrigation Deptt replacing gates of Sukkur Barrage

SUKKUR: Irrigation Department has begun replacing six gates of the Sukkur Barrage that were lying damaged for a long time.

Recently a consultant company had emphasised replacing the six gates from Gate no 33 to Gate no 39 that were damaged over the years and were creating problems in smooth flow of irrigation water to the canal network.

Following approval and budget allocation the Irrigation Department initiated work to dismantle them. The work was started on Thursday (Dec 24) and is likely to complete by January 31. The replacement of the gates is likely to ease the water flow to the specific canals.