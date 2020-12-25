Nawaz becomes 71-year old today

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid and former three time elected prime minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will celebrate his 71st birthday in London here on Friday (today).

Nawaz Sharif was born in Lahore on December 25, 1949. He became the prime minister of Pakistan for the first time on November 6, 1990 and his tenure continued till April 18, 1993. Again on February 17, 1997 he was elected as the prime minister for the second time and his tenure continued till October 12, 1999. For the third time, he again won the general election on May 11, 2013 and once again elected as the prime minister of Pakistan. However, as a result of the court decision, he was removed from the post. He also remained the chief minister of Punjab.

Party sources said that he will celebrate his birthday in London today with his close family members. However, PML-N workers planned several cake cutting ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of their leader across the country.