PTI woman member accuses own party leader of revengeful activities

PESHAWAR: An active woman member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former councillor Munazza Arshad Advocate on Thursday accused the City District chapter president of her own party, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, of revengeful activities.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club along with her husband, Associate Professor Malik Arshad Hussain, she alleged that Syed Qasim Ali Shah was using pressure tactics against her as she had always opposed the latter for his alleged dictatorial attitude in the party.

Elaborating on her point, she alleged that the PTI city district chapter president, who was a Peshawar district’s naib nazim (district council convener) in the past, acted against the merit and appointed the woman workers of his choice to various party offices in Peshawar.

Munazza Arshad, who is a resident of Gulbahar Colony, the constituency of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Khan Bangash, (Pk-77), alleged that Syed Qasim Ali Shah put pressure on her to quit the PTI and politics as she continued to challenge his decisions.

The PTI woman worker, who was a councillor from Union Council 9 in the past, alleged that when she refused to leave the PTI, Syed Qasim Shah allegedly stormed her residence in Gulbahar along with armed persons on November 17 and ordered her to quit the party and politics.

Munazza Arshad said upon her refusal, the PTI city district chapter president threatened her that he would get her husband, an associate professor at a government-run college in Peshawar, dismissed from service.

The PTI woman worker alleged that Syed Qasim Ali Shah later went to the college where her husband is teaching and allegedly hurled threats at him.