Think again

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan, IMF inching towards stalled programme’ (Dec 23). Even though the country’s economy is slowly recovering, the PTI-led government is considering returning to the IMF. The country may go to the IMF only when all other avenues of survival are shut. The Fund offers no sustainable solution to economic and financial difficulties other than facilitating borrowings to avert a default.

The programme will also dictate its regressive and painful economic policies which will end up creating more financial problems for the country. Even though Pakistan faces formidable challenges, it can easily perform without the support of the IMF.

Erum A Baig

Karachi