Till completion of delimitation: ECP directs ceasing of boundaries of KP’s administrative units

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday directed that boundaries of existing administrative units would stand ceased forthwith and no change in the boundaries of administrative unit be made till the completion of the delimitation process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s notified districts. The ECP said in a statement here that delimitation was required to be carried out giving due regard to the existing boundaries of administrative units such as district, tehsil, patwar circles etc and change in limits of these units, while proceedings of delimitation were underway, would hamper the smooth proceedings.

The ECP had issued a notification on December 21 to carry out delimitation of villages, neighbourhood councils in districts Abbottabad, Bannu, DI Khan, Kohat, Mardan and Swat.