Thu Dec 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2020

Rehman Malik for imposing national emergency to cope with COVID-19

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has demanded the government to impose national emergency during the second COVID-19 wave.

“The new strain of coronavirus is more dangerous and Spain has already implemented emergency till March," he said while demanding imposition of national emergency through a statement on Wednesday.

