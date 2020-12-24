Rehman Malik for imposing national emergency to cope with COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has demanded the government to impose national emergency during the second COVID-19 wave.
“The new strain of coronavirus is more dangerous and Spain has already implemented emergency till March," he said while demanding imposition of national emergency through a statement on Wednesday.