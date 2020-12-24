Police kill criminal in encounter

SUKKUR: The police have killed an alleged criminal booked in a case of stealing a goat, in an encounter. The man had surrendered himself at the Dadalo Police Station.

Reports said uncle of the deceased victim, Ghulam Serwar Tunio, claimed his nephew, Imdad Ali Tunio, had surrendered himself at the Dadalo Police Station of Sukkur over a fake FIR for stealing a goat.

He accused the Kandhra Police Sukkur of killing his nephew in a fake encounter, and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, in a press release, the SSP Sukkur claimed that the police near Kandhra in Sukkur had chased criminals, who had allegedly been robbing the people at a link road.

Upon the arrival of the police, the criminals allegedly opened fire at the police party and in the exchange of fire, an alleged criminal was killed while others managed to escape. He also claimed to have recovered weapons from the dead’s possession