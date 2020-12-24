PDM inconveniencing public, says KP govt spokesman

PESHAWAR: Spokesman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Kamran Bangash said on Wednesday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was now blocking roads and creating inconvenience to public in the province.

In his reaction to the PDM rally in Mardan, he criticized chairman of PDM for blocking roads and claimed that PDM meetings were rejected by people in Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi. He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should listen to the remarks being passed about him by his party members.

He said the purpose of holding a car rally was to divert people and media attention from differences within JUI-F. Terming the PDM as non-organized movement, Kamran said that leadership of PDM was unnerved and perplexed because their movement lacked both proper planning and strategy. He said that thin representation of other parties in the rally was showing that JUI-F wanted to capture PDM and impose its own agenda.