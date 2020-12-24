Punjab CM Usman Buzdar for strict monitoring of uplift schemes

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed strict monitoring of ongoing development schemes to ensure their timely completion in a transparent manner.

In a statement here on Wednesday, the CM said that the parliamentarians, secretaries, commissioners and DCs should regularly monitor development schemes in their areas and make it clear that no compromise will be made on the quality of development projects. The officials concerned should check the standard of construction work and a formal certificate be taken about it.

The timely completion of the development schemes is imperative to facilitate people, he added. Any delay will not be tolerated. The monitoring of development schemes is aimed to ensure transparency as bungling is a story of the past.

No one will be allowed to plunder as development schemes are initiated with the hard-earned money of people. The divisional and district level monitoring committees should review progress in their areas and send their reports to the CM Office, he added.