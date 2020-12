Aqeel downs Ilham in Kulsum ranking tennis

ISLAMABAD: Title favourite Aqeel Khan got off to a winning start in the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament underway here at the PTF Complex Wednesday.

Aqeel got the better of Ilham Khan 6-2, 6-2 to make it to the next round. Ilham managed to hold two services in each set before bowing down.

Youngster Mohammad Shoaib lost the opening set before overcoming Nauman Aftab 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Nauman, however, played attacking tennis right from the start and managed to win the extended first set, courtesy to some good serve and volley game.

Shoaib staged a recovery in the second with Nauman failing to match the stamina and power exhibited by the youngster.

In ladies’ singles, Sheeza Sajid defeated Syeda Eraj 6-4, 6-4 in the first round match. A total of 40 matches were played on Wednesday.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan along with Khawar Hayat Khan (SEVP) and Saeed Ahmed Khan (SVP) also visited the complex.

Results: Men’s singles second round: Asad Ullah bt Saqib Hayat 7-6(5), 6-0; Abdal Haider bt Ahmed Asjad 6-2, 6-0; Ahmed Ch bt Subhan Bin Salik 6-0, 6-2; Waqas Malak bt Hassan Riaz 6-4, 6-3; Aqeel Khan bt Ilham Khan 6-2, 6-2; Mohammad Shoaib bt Nauman Aftab 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Mahatir Mohammad bt Nofil Kaleem 6-3, 6-3; Hasheesh Kumar bt Usman Ejaz 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Men’s doubles: Ahmed Kamil & Ibrahim Omer bt Ilham Khan & Tahir Ullah 6-1, 6-0; Yousaf Khalil & Heera Ashiq bt Saqib Hayat & Ahmed Babar 6-3, 7-6(6); Ahmed Asjad & Subhan Bin Salik w/o Nofil Kaleem & Ejaz Ahmed.

Ladies’ singles first round: Sheeza Sajid bt Syeda Eraj 6-4, 6-4; Hania Navaid bt Bakhtawar Haider 6-0, 6-0; Ayesha Rao bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0.

Boys’ singles 18 and under: Mahatir Mohammad bt Osama Mehmood 5-7, 6-1, 7-5; Hasheesh Kumar bt Talha Khan 6-2, 6-3; Aqib Hayat bt Kashan Omer 7-5, 6-1; Nalain Abbas bt Uzair Khan 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, Mohammad Shoaib bt Haider Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-0; Hamid Israr bt Bilal Farooq 6-4, 6-2; Zalan Khan bt Bilal Asim 6-4, 6-1; Sami Zeb bt Huzaima Rehman 6-4, 6-0.

Boys’ singles 14 and under: Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Abdullah Azhar 4-1, 4-1; Samer Zaman bt Mian Abdullah 5-4(2), 5-4(1); Ammar Masood bt Yahya Musa Luni 2-0 (retired); Ahtesham Hamyun bt Mustansir Ali 4-1, 4-1; Abdul Basit bt Eeman e Rasiq 5-3, 4-5(8), 4-1; Hamza Aasim bt Taimoor Khan 4-0, 4-0; Haziq Aasim bt Ryaan Kh. Saud 4-2, 5-3; Bilal Asim bt Ali Zain 4-1, 4-0.

Boys and girls’ singles under-12: Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Nabil Ali Qayum 4-0, 4-1; Hamza Roman bt Samir Maqsoo 4-0, 4-0; Samer Zaman bt Abdul Basit 4-2, 5-3; Ismail Aftab bt Eesa Fahad 5-3, 4-0; Amna Ali Qayum bt Zainab Ali Raja 4-2, 4-0; Haniya Minhas bt Soha Ali 4-1, 4-2; Ahtesham Humayun bt Mahruskh Sajid 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Hussain bt Riyyan Shah Khan 5-3, 4-0; Taimoor Khan bt Mian Abdullah 1-4, 5-3, 5-4(4); Ammar Masood bt Lalarukh Sajid 4-0, 4-0.