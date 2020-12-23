Woman martyred, three hurt in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: A 50-year-old woman was martyred while three other civilians, including a minor girl, were injured in ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control (LoC), the ISPR said on Tuesday.

The Indian troops initiated unprovoked CVFs in Hotspring and Jandrot sectors along the LoC, deliberately targeting civil population with mortars and heavy weapons. A 50-year-old woman embraced Shahadat while three citizens, including a four-year-old minor Nayab, got injured. The injured were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary treatment.

It may be pointed out here that the Indian troops have committed over 3,000 CFVs along the LoC initiating firing on civilian populationduring the ongoing year. As a result, over 30 civilians, including women, children and others were martyred while over 250 others residing in villages along the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) were injured.

Only during the last less than three months, at least six civilians and five soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred due to CVFs by the Indian troops at various sectors along the LoC. As a result of indiscriminate Indian firing, at least 28 civilians were also injured.

The Pakistani troops responded effectively targeting Indian Army posts which initiated shelling inflicting heavy loss of enemy in terms of men and material.

The Indian troops while losing all moral grounds targeted a marriage ceremony injuring eleven civilians in Khuiratta Sector on November 22. On November 13, the Indian troops to ward off killing of its four personnel at hands of Kashmiri Mujahideen in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), initiated firing along various sectors along the LoC. As a result, five people, including one Pakistani soldier, were martyred and 12 others were injured. The mortar shelling by Indian troops also damaged property of the civilian population.

The Foreign Office and DG ISPR have time and again reminded India of ceasefire understanding of 2003 reached between two countries. â€œDeliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003," the DG ISPR said.