ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday shared "great news on economy" despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"MashaAllah, despite COVID-19 great news on economy," he wrote in a tweet. "Remarkable turnaround,” the premier said, adding that Pakistan’s current account surplus in the month of November was $447 million, raising the cumulative surplus for the year to $1.6 billion.

For the same period last year, the country faced adeficit of $1.7 billion. "State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have risen to about $13 billion - highest in three years," he added.

Meanwhile, internationally famed boxer Amir Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and exchanged views about the promotion of sports and matters relating to social welfare.Special Assistant to the PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari was also present. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani also called on the prime minister.