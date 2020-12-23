SHC grants interim protective bail to Nisar Khuhro in NAB inquiry

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Pakistan People’s Party leader and Chief Minister’s Sindh Adviser on Work and Services Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in the National Accountability Bureau’s inquiry pertaining to the misuse of authority as Minister of Food Department.

Nisar Khuhro, who also remained the former speaker Sindh Assembly as well as the food minster, moved the SHC for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail in connection with the NAB inquiry against him and other Food Department officials with regard to the misuse of authority.

Petitioner’s counsel Farooq H Naek submitted that the petitioner has already been granted protective bail by the court in respect of two call up notices issued by the NAB Sukkur regarding some inquiries in the Food Department.

He submitted that during the hearing of those cases, it has been informed to the petitioner that another inquiry was still pending against him and the Food Department officials whereas the petitioner was under the impression that the said inquiry had already been closed against him.

He said that in view of such disclosure by the NAB itself, the petitioner was apprehending his arrest in the said inquiry unless he was granted protection by the court.The SHC’s division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, without touching the merit of the case, granted interim protective bail to the petitioner in respect of the inquiry against him as the then minster, Food Department, and other officials subject to furnishing surety of Rs 1 million.The court issued notices to special prosecutor NAB, federal law officer and others and called their comments on January 27.