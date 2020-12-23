Pakistan to set up Drone Regulatory Authority

ISLAMABAD: The federal government decided on Tuesday to set up a Drone Regulatory Authority for effective use of remote-controlled surveillance technology in various fields.

The decision was taken at a high-level briefing of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding formulation of drone policy.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the peaceful and research-based use of drone technology in various fields. Khan said drone technology could be used as an effective tool for agriculture, urban planning, security and law and order. He directed that a committee be set up to devise legislation and for setting up regulatory authority for the purpose.

The committee will submit a draft Drone Regulatory Authority Act to the Prime Minister within a month.