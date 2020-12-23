PHC holidays

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commission in London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on December 25 (Friday) and 28 (Monday), and January 1 (Friday).

In a statement, the High Commission has urged the applicants to reschedule their visits accordingly due to closure of general visa section and other consular services during the holidays.

The holidays will be on account of Christmas and birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (December 25), Bank Holiday/Boxing Day (December 28) and New Year (January 1)