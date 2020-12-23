close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
December 23, 2020

Protesting mob dispersed after SP’s assurance to arrest murderers

Peshawar

December 23, 2020

PESHAWAR: A protesting mob on Tuesday dispersed after SP City Iman Khan assured to arrest those who had been involved in the killing of three persons over property dispute the other day in the jurisdiction of Shah Qabool Police Station.

It is pertinent to mention that a rival group opened fire on its opponents over property dispute in a property dealer’s shop. As a result two persons Momin and Noor Hussain died on the spot while two others including Arsala and Mahmood received critical injuries. The injured were rushed to hospital where Mahmood succumbed to his injuries.

