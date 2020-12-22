Female DEO in KP cancels drivers’ recruitment after PTI MPA’s threats

PESHAWAR: District Education Officer (DEO) Kohistan Upper Yasmeen has terminated the services of two newly appointed drivers due to pressure and threats from a PTI MPA and sent copies of his letter to the authorities concerned. The PTI MPA from Kohistan district had allegedly warned the female DEO of dire consequences if she did not withdraw the appointment orders of the drivers.

She wrote that there was an example of such threats in the case of Nawab Ali, a male DEO, who was killed in October 2019 in his office. The KP government has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The secretary and director of Elementary and Secondary Education have been directed to investigate the matter. Minister Shahram Tarakai confirmed that an inquiry had been ordered.

MPA Deedar Khan, however, denied the allegation of life threats and said that both the recruitments were illegal and such activities would not be allowed in his constituency. The education officer's family sources confirmed the death threats.

The officer said that the MPA pressurised her to an extreme level to withdraw the office orders of the drivers, and threatened her telephonically. She wrote that such threats were also given to DEO Nawab Ali last year, who was later killed in his office.