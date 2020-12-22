FGHA rejects appointment of old faces under MTI

Islamabad:The Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) Monday rejected the appointment of the Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr. Anwar Maxood as Medical Services’ Director and Hospital Director of PIMS under the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance, and threatened to march first towards Banigala and then D-Chowk, should the government persist with enforcement of the ‘flawed legislation.’

“What kind of reforms or change is the government contemplating if the hospital’s same old ED is to be bestowed with two key positions under MTI,” FGHA’s Chairman Dr. Asfandyar Khan questioned as PIMS employees continued their protest for withdrawal of the Ordinance on the 23rd day here on Monday. “We will resort to civil disobedience; we will put the orders of the so-called Hospital Director into the trash can,” he warned.

Dr. Asfandyar also questioned the appointments under MTI, of the hospital’s existing Director Finance Fahad Buzdar on the same position, and of the Head of Psychiatry Department Dr. Rizwan Taj as the Dean. “This is a classic example of old wine in a new bottle,” Dr. Asfandyar remarked, questioning the very logic of the reforms that were to be introduced under MTI.

Meanwhile, the FGHA has planned an open-air seminar at the PIMS protest ground today (Tuesday). “We have decided to intensify our protest if the Ordinance is not withdrawn. Our protest has now entered into a decisive phase. The government has been absolutely insensitive towards us; yet we have moved cautiously for the sake of Covid-19 patients. We might march towards Banagala at the close of tomorrow’s seminar; it could be tomorrow, day after, or whenever we please” the FGHA announced.

The protestors chanted slogans such as ‘PIMS ko bachaana hai, Banigala jaana hai’ (We have to save PIMS; We have to march towards Banigala). In the end, a Christmas cake was cut to participate in the joys of Christian employees.