Pak junior squash players rise in rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s junior squash players have improved their rankings, according to the Asian Squash Federation’s latest rankings.In the under-19 category, Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif moved up five places to take 13th position.

In the under-17 category, Noor Zaman took 5th spot and Hamza Khan moved down to 9th position.Hamza Khan and Huzaifa Ibrahim entered this category for the first time and grabbed 7th and 10th positions, respectively.

In the under-15 category, Humam Ahmed and Abdullah Nawaz moved up to 6th and 9th positions, respectively.In the under-13 category, Umair Arif took 17th position. In the under-11 category, Huzaifa Shahid moved up to 5th spot.