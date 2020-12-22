Security plans for Christmas, December 27 events finalised

The Sindh Police Department has finalised security plans for Christmas and the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Officials said on Monday Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar held a meeting at his office, which was attended by senior officers, including additional IGs and DIGs from across the province, to finalise comprehensive security plans for the upcoming Christmas and December 27 events.

IGP Mehar gave separate instructions to the Karachi police chief and other officials to finalise the security plans. According to the directives issued on this occasion, the services of 19 senior superintendents of police, superintendents of police and 43 deputy superintendents of police have been placed at the disposal of the DIG Larkana Range, in connection with security duties and arrangements for the 13th Youm-e-Shahadat of Benazir Bhutto to observed December 27 at the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in District Larkana.

The officers detailed for aforementioned duties have been directed to report to the SSP of District Larkana on Saturday, December 26, along with their vehicles and escorts. The officers will ensure law and order during the event.

The officers have been told to provide infallible assistance to the DIG Larkana Range and the SSP of District Larkana for smooth and peaceful conduct of the event. The detailed officers will brief their subordinates about the importance of the event and responsibility of every individual.

High-level of responsibility, vigilance and smartness should be ensured while performing duties, the cops were told. The officers will also ensure that no subordinate staff leaves his position and place of duty without permission.

The detailed officers will strictly ensure implementation of various instructions and SOPs issued by the federal and provincial government as well by the Sindh Police for social distancing at the venues to control the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Karachi Additional IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon also finalised a security plan for the upcoming Christmas and a statement said about 3,000 policemen would perform security duties in the city.

Officials said an important meeting was held at the Karachi Police Office on Monday to review the security situation related to the upcoming occasions of Christmas and the birthday of hgte Founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The SSPs posted in different districts of the city briefed the top cop onh the security arrangements made in their respective jurisdictions for the important events. The meeting was informed that a motorcycle squad comprising 40 policemen had been patrolling round the clock in the area of the Mazar-e-Quaid and in its surrounding localities.

A heavy contingent of police will be deployed to secure the ceremony of change of guard and other festivities at the Mazar-e-Quaid. Snipers of the Special Security Unit (SSU) will be deployed on the rooftops of high-rise buildings in the vicinity of the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The SWAT teams of the SSU will remain deployed in different areas of the city to deal with any eventuality. Heavy deployment of traffic police will ensure smooth flow of traffic in the surroundings of the mausoleum to spare the citizens from any inconvenience.

A security plan has been put in place to secure the churches in the city on the occasion of Christmas, and for the purpose 3,000 police personnel will perform their duties. Senior police officials will remain in the field on the midnight between December 24 and 25 to personally review the security arrangements. Special security arrangements will be made to secure the routes, passages, and localities of the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas so as to let its members celebrate their festive occasion with a complete sense of security.

There is a complete ban on home-brewed liquor so strict action will be taken against people involved in selling and buying the contraband. Strict action will be taken against people involved in aerial firing on the occasion of Christmas and New Year Night, and criminal cases with charge of attempt to murder will be lodged against such lawless elements.

The police officials appealed to the citizens to avoid aerial firing on the upcoming festive occasion for the public’s safety. The Karachi police have been doing its best to maintain law and order and secure the lives of citizens.

The meeting was attended by DIG Admin Dr Ameen Yousufzai, DIG West Asim Qaimkhani, DIG East Nauman Siddiqui, and all the district SSPs posted in the city.