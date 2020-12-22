Opposition movement bound to fail: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the opposition’s movement was bound to fail and it would be unmasked at all fora.



He said this while chairing a meeting of the party leaders and spokespersons here, reports Geo News. The meeting was called to review key national matters and the opposition’s moves against the government.

Imran directed his party leaders to make public the opposition’s amendments put forth for the NAB legislation through which it wanted the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). According to sources, Imran underlined that the opposition parties had repeatedly demanded the NRO based on 34 points but government rejected it.

The opposition claimed that they asked the courts for NRO, the PM said, adding that the nation should be made aware of the amendments they wished to be part of the NAB legislation. He said the second phase of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s campaign had also failed.

"The government rejects the opposition’s demand for an NRO. The 34-point NRO should immediately be brought [before] the public and media," the sources quoted him as saying. Speaking about the controversy surrounding Israel, he reiterated that Pakistan's position on the issue had been clear.

The meeting noted that former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif as well as PDM and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman had made efforts to recognise Israel. The prime minister said Nawaz Sharif and Fazlur Rehman should be exposed at every forum on the issue.

The meeting also agreed that Fazlur Rehman must surrender to the NAB the assets he had allegedly accumulated. Imran highlighted that no one was above the law and advised the PTI leaders to unite as "we're waging a jihad right now", the sources said.

"We should not go on the backfoot, as we're facing a propaganda from the mafia," the premier was quoted as saying. Meanwhile, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday reiterated his commitment to send the ‘puppet’ prime minister home and linked dialogue [with the government] with his resignation.

Talking to reporters at Lahore after visiting the residence of PPP stalwart late Dilawar Butt, where he condoled with the family, Bilawal said Imran Khan was ignorant of the nation's woes and had no solution to the prevailing problems.

He said the PPP had the solution to steer the country out of crises, as it believed in moving ahead taking along all the stakeholders. “We will take the poor, the unemployed, the students, growers and all the people who are being troubled by this selected government to Islamabad with us,” he said.

The PPP chairman said the PPP was capable of providing relief to the poor people in difficult times. He said the PPP government provided relief to the people during its 2008-2013 rule when the world economy was battling the worst recession.

To a question, he said the PDM would decide when to start the long march towards the Federal Capital to seek resignation of 'puppet’ prime minister. He said dialogue would be held after the removal of ‘puppet’ prime minister.