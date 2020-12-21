Two more die of corona in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two more people died of coronavirus at the Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road on Sunday. They included 72-year-old Abdul Haq of Tehsil Haroonabad. According to Dr Muhammad Zakir, focal person of District Health Authority Bahawalpur, five more corona positive cases were detected while 174 corona positive patients had been recovered.

He told that total corona positive cases had reached 556 and nine were admitted to the Corona Specific Civil Hospital and the remaining patients had been quarantined at their homes.