Govt-opposition standoff: Parliamentary approval of CPEC, islands bills on back burner

ISLAMABAD: Two critical bills, one relating to the development of the Bundal and Buddo islands and the other to the establishment of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority, await approval of parliament.

The Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) bill, which had been promulgated on August 30, expires in 10 days when it will exceed its initial four-month constitutional life. The CPEC authority bill was extended by the National Assembly on October 30 and will remain valid for a period of just over another two months.

Under the Constitution, the president cannot extend any bill beyond its prescribed timeframe. Since the parliament building was sealed on November 4 until November 23 after a large number of secretariat staff tested positive for Covid-19, there are no signs that either House will be summoned any time soon to take up this key legislative business.

Even after the reopening of the parliamentary complex, all the employees would not be allowed to resume work. Instead, a select few will be permitted to turn up for duty. This is the second time that the building has been sealed because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Originally, the CPEC authority ordinance was promulgated on October 8, 2019, the day Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on his first official China visit. Since then, it had not been approved by parliament due to the ongoing government-opposition tussle. An extension of 120 days for a somewhat changed CPEC bill was granted by the National Assembly, which is now in operation. But that too only has a 20 days of its life remaining.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and a Dutch company have signed an agreement to produce energy from the solid waste of Bundal Island and to make sea water potable.

The Sindh government has made clear its opposition to the PIDA authority. After the eruption of the row over the federal claim on the island, the prime minister had deputed the Sindh governor to resolve the issue in consultation with the provincial chief minister.

However, no meeting has taken place to date for the purpose. The Sindh Assembly on October 22 passed a resolution rejecting the presidential ordinance. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had termed the ordinance unconstitutional and against the integrity of Sindh, and said the president can issue an ordinance but cannot do so unconstitutionally.

The federal representatives didn’t even know the names of the islands they were taking over, he claimed.

On the basis of the ordinance, the PIDA has been created to “initiate and maintain a continuous process of reclamation and urban planning and identify immovable properties and projects suitable for the development of schemes within Pakistan’s internal waters and territorial waters (Bundal and Buddo islands)”.

PIDA has been given wide-ranging functions and exemptions — from litigation in any court about the legality of anything done or any action taken by it; the PPRA (Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002) law and rules; and payment of tax on its income, profits and gains.

The CPEC Authority, meanwhile, has been accorded indemnity as no suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings can be initiated against it, its chairperson, member, executive director operations, executive director research, employees, officers, experts, consultants, or advisers in respect of anything done or purported to be done in good faith, under the provision of the Act or the rules and regulations.