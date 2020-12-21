close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
December 21, 2020

Islamabad police issue list of inspectors, sub-inspectors

Islamabad: Islamabad police has issued a confirmation list of 38 Inspectors and 141 Sub-Inspectors and approved their names against these ranks.

The list was issued in a meeting of the Committee headed by DIG (Headquarters) held at Central Police Office following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar.

The meeting was attended among others by its members including AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Traffic) and DSP (Legal). The same list has been uploaded on the official website of Islamabad police (islamabadpolice.gov.pk).

