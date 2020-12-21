Traffic police asked to install fish bellies near Kohat Road

PESHAWAR: The residents of villages on both sides of Ring Road have asked the traffic police and Peshawar Development Authority to establish fish bellies on U-turns near Kohat Road to avoid road accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic particularly during the peak hours.

The residents of villages including Landi Arbab , Achar, Dora Road, Garhi Qamardin, Tor Baba, Usmania Town and others said fish bellies were made on Ring Road in all U-turns except the U-turns near Garhi Qamardin and Landi Arbab. They said the two U-turns are not only causing road blockade but resulted in a number of accidents in recent past.

The villagers asked the authorities to install fish bellies on the two U-turns including the service road. They also sought the establishment of speed bumps ahead of the U-turns like the one placed on the road ahead of a toll plaza near Tor Baba to make it easy for the commuters to take a turn.

The road accidents were reduced to a great extent after fish bellies were made by placing cat-eyes on the U-turns on Ring Road from Hayatabad to GT Road.

The residents also asked for measures to regulate traffic in Garhi Qamardin Chowk and Jamil Chowk to ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours.