Messi equals Pele’s single-club scoring record

LONDON: Lionel Messi equalled the single-club scoring record of Brazil great Pele with his 643rd goal for Barcelona in the 2-2 LaLiga draw against Valencia.

The Argentina playmaker was on target just before half-time, heading the ball in after his penalty had been saved.

Mouctar Diakhaby had nodded Valencia into the lead after 29 minutes, with Messi making it 1-1 at the break.

Ronald Araujo put Barca in front after 52 minutes with an acrobatic effort, only for Maxi Gomez to secure a share of the points when he prodded the ball in with 20 minutes left.

The draw leaves Ronald Koeman’s side fifth in LaLiga, eight points behind Atletico Madrid, who earlier defeated Elche 3-1.

Atletico produced the perfect response from their derby defeat last weekend, with Luis Suarez scoring in each half and a late penalty from Diego Costa settling matters after Lucas Boye’s header had given Elche hope.

Saturday’s evening kick-off saw Real Valladolid hit a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Sevilla, who are sixth.

Lucas Ocampos’ first-half penalty looked to have set the hosts on their way, but Raul Garcia struck with just three minutes left. Elsewhere, Levante beat Real Sociedad 2-1 with a late goal from Jorge de Frutos and Gerard Moreno scored twice as Villarreal won 3-1 at Osasuna, who had defender Aridane sent off after just 19 minutes.