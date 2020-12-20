Pakistan lauds China’s contribution to world’s fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Speakers from Pakistan said their country fully recognizes China’s irreplaceable efforts and contributions to the world’s fight against the epidemic.

According to Gwadar Pro, they also lauded the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI) for playing an active role against the pandemic while speaking at the International Forum on New Inclusive Asia 2020 on the theme of “BRI Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Changing Reality and the Way Forward”.

Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (R), President of Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) stressed that BRI started by President Xi Jinping in 2013 has helped to overcome such challenges and offered numerous opportunities for sustainable development across the countries participating in this initiative.

“Destruction of global supply chain, restriction of border policy, travel limitations, financial & business systems which slow down due to the pandemic have influenced the projects under BRI framework.

Nevertheless, China has become the first country in the world to quickly get recovered from the adverse impact of Covid-19, which reflects the region is optimistic to find global solutions to the global problems,” he said.

Hassan Daud Butt, CEO of KP Board of Investment & Trade argued that BRI is a strong pillar of hope at this challenging time, especially for Asia as it promises a bright future for Asia and the world as well.

He proposed the establishment of a health fund to support less developed countries such as Pakistan and the development of pharmaceutical and financial sector mechanisms to respond to any epidemic or crisis facing the BRI countries.

In the next BRI forum, the focus should remain on pandemic containment, especially its financial impact. Countries like China with the potential to invest more in Pakistan may consider investment towards pandemic containment and health care, said Hassan. “BRI countries can also consider promoting tourism which will stimulate micro-economic growth,” he added.

Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director of Area Study Center (Russia, China & Central Asia), University of Peshawar stated that while the epidemic brings multiple challenges, it also brings opportunities.

Asia, for its human capital resource base and linked by BRI, is ready to play a prominent role on the world stage in the epidemic era. Despite strict lockdown measures across the globe, the investment momentum along the BRI countries has remained relatively stable.