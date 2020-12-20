Sarsabz Fertilizer and Government pledge for farmer prosperity during second Kissan Day celebrations

Lahore: Sarsabz Fertilizer, a flagship brand of Fatima Fertilizer under the Fatima Group, along with the Government dignitaries at the occasion of second Kissan Day celebrations pledged to work for farmer prosperity. The day was proposed by Fatima Group as special first-time initiative in 2019 to recognize December 18 as â€˜Kissan Dayâ€™ in Pakistan which was also recognized by the Federal Government. This day was meant to pay tribute to the contributions of Pakistani farmers across the country and to highlight their issues and challenges for the attention of important policy and decision makers related to the agriculture sector.

The second Kissan day event was officially held at the Governor House in Lahore, where high profile dignitaries from the government along with top officials from Fatima Group graced the occasion. Federal Government was represented by Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, Governor of Punjab, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister of Aviation, while the Provincial Government was led by Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Minister Agriculture of Punjab. Also present were Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad representing the farmer community, whereas top executives from Fatima Group included Fawad Mukhtar, Chairman of Fatima Group, and other top officials.***