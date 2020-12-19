State land retrieved from land grabbers in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has said that 2,100-Kanal state land worth billions of rupees has been retrieved from the land grabbers at Qila Didar Singh. He said this along with Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf during his visit to Qila Didar Singh here on Friday.

The commissioner said that a massive crackdown had been launched against the mafia who were fraudulently occupying state lands, properties and assets. He said that it was our responsibility to protect every inch of state land and take strict and immediate action against all those involved in illegal occupation of such state lands.