Sat Dec 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

Two killed in Khairpur, Nawabshah

Our Correspondent
December 19, 2020

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in Khairpur and Nawabshah on Friday and the body of a man was recovered. Reports said that in Sobhodero, Khairpur District, accused Sanaullah and Pervez allegedly shot dead Wajid Manghnaijo over a pity issue. Police arrested both the killers. In Nawabshah, over rotation of irrigation water, a clash between the people of Zardari and Magsi clans left Chanesar Zardari dead and Pir Bakhash injured. Reports said that police recovered a dead body from the National highway near Bhirya city. It was identified as as that of Bashir Ahmed Mari.

