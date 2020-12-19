Two killed in Khairpur, Nawabshah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in Khairpur and Nawabshah on Friday and the body of a man was recovered. Reports said that in Sobhodero, Khairpur District, accused Sanaullah and Pervez allegedly shot dead Wajid Manghnaijo over a pity issue. Police arrested both the killers. In Nawabshah, over rotation of irrigation water, a clash between the people of Zardari and Magsi clans left Chanesar Zardari dead and Pir Bakhash injured. Reports said that police recovered a dead body from the National highway near Bhirya city. It was identified as as that of Bashir Ahmed Mari.